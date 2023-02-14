Avon School's new principal Lisa Hill is looking forward to her future at the school. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Avon School's new principal Lisa Hill is looking forward to her future at the school. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Avon School’s new principal Lisa Hill says she never really left school, as she went straight from her own school days to training as a teacher.

“I’ve always been passionate about school and learning. It’s been that way since I was 5 years old.”

Lisa is from Taranaki, and attended Eltham Primary School and Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls in Stratford. She moved to Stratford High School for her final years of secondary school before moving to Palmerston North to get her teaching degree.

Her first teaching job was in Pihama in 1991 where she spent several years before going to Hawke’s Bay and then returning home to the mountain in 2005.

“I was born in Taranaki and knew this is where I’d end up. I love the region.”

On moving back to Taranaki, Lisa taught at Stratford Primary School for a while before changing from fulltime teaching to working as a relief teacher across the district, enabling her to combine work with study, completing science and te reo Māori papers.

After finishing her study in 2015, she began teaching at Eltham Primary School, spending two terms there and then one term at Midhirst Primary School before taking up the role of principal at Ratapiko School. Leaving Ratapiko for Avon School wasn’t an easy decision, she says, but she felt it was time for a change.

“Ratapiko School is small and all the new children I had taught had been with me for seven years. This opens the door for the children to have the opportunity to meet someone new and also for the new principal to work with the foundation laid and bring in their own talent and skills while I bring mine to Avon School.”

During her time at Ratapiko Lisa helped implement a number of environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.

“I hope to do this at Avon School as well. We’re already moving forward with recycling and waste. From there we plan to add more sustainable processes. In time there’s a lot of opportunity to add spaces and develop sustainable learning.”

At the moment Lisa’s primary focus is connecting with the pupils and their whānau.

“The children are amazing, welcoming and kind. They’ve made me feel welcome as have their family and the school staff.”

At Ratapiko the school roll reached a height of 27 pupils and Avon School has more than double that with a role of 67.

“It’s not a big change but it is different. There are definitely more names to learn. I’m already learning about Avon School, its place in the community and the talents we offer here.”

Lisa says she’s had an amazing first two weeks and is looking forward to the future.

