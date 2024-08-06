Teo and Nomi.

It was love at first sight for two furry residents at New Plymouth District Council’s Brooklands Zoo.

Those residents were cotton-top tamarin monkey Nomi, who recently arrived from Auckland Zoo, and her new mate, Teo.

“They’re definitely getting along well - they hit it off from the get-go,” said Brooklands Zoo lead Eve Cozzi.

“Teo’s even putting on weight because Nomi is so generous with the food that they share.”

Brooklands Zoo has had cotton-top tamarins since 2000 and is part of the nationwide breeding programme for this critically endangered species - but Cozzi said the squeaks of baby tamarins won’t be heard anytime soon as their offspring aren’t required yet.