A Taranaki Lotto player is among last night's second division winners. Photo / Alex Burton

A Taranaki Lotto player will enjoy a cash boost to their bank balance as they are among the 21 players to win Lotto second division in Wednesday night’s draw.

Each of the 21 ticket holders won $15,914 in the draw. Five of those players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $20,551.

The Taranaki player who won a second division prize bought their ticket via the MyLotto App.

Lotto first division was also struck in Wednesday night’s draw, with two players - from Auckland and Taupō - each winning $500,000.

However, there were no winners for Powerball first division, meaning that has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App. Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.