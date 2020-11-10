Lookback: What was making the news in the Stratford Press 25 years ago?

The Stratford Harrier Club's annual Fun Run and Walk took place in 1995 with 924 entrants taking to the street on the day.

Twenty-five years ago, In November 1995, Gangsta's Paradise by Coolio featuring L.V was at the top of the music charts in New Zealand. Jim Bolger was Prime Minister and New Zealand's population had increased, by 1.60 per cent, to 3,706,700.

But what was making the news in Stratford 25 years ago? Editor Ilona Hanne has a look through the archives to see what was happening in the district in 1995.

While not a competitive event, there were prizes to be won, with $3500 worth of spot prizes given out on the day. Avon school pupil Shane Rooney, who ran the 5km course, won the spot prize of a new mountain bike.

While not a competitive event, there were prizes to be won, with $3500 worth of spot prizes given out on the day. Avon school pupil Shane Rooney, who ran the 5km course, won the spot prize of a new mountain bike.

The newly elected councillors and mayor were pictured in the November 1 Stratford Press in 1995, after being sworn in after the election.

John Sandford, who has recently celebrated serving 25 years on council was one of three newcomers to the council table back in 1995, along with John Edwards and Brian Jeffares.

The mayor was David Walter, while Barrie Smith was re-appointed to the deputy mayor's role. The executive committee was made up of David Walter, Barrie Smith, Anne-Marie Rocard, Margaret Arthur and Roger Hignett.

The Stratford Press reported that mayor David Walter told councillors they would be facing an ongoing challenge monitoring the health and energy sectors, and said it was important to ensure SH43 retained highway status.

Stratford mayor David Walter taking the lead over South Taranaki mayor Mary Bourke in a 1995 sulky race along Broadway.

Broadway Stratford was closed to traffic on a November Saturday back in 1995, when a series of sulky races took place on the main street.

The event, organised and run by the Stratford District Council promotions department in partnership with the Stratford A&P Association, was part of the Stratford A&P Association's Princess Carnival in the lead up to the annual show taking place over the following weekend.

Council marketing officer said the day had been so successful it was earmarked to become an annual event.

Pictured is Stratford mayor David Walter taking the lead over South Taranaki mayor Mary Bourke, out of shot are New Plymouth mayor Claire Stewart and Whangamomona president Ian Kjestrup who were bringing up the rear.

Alan Jamieson (centre) was one of the participants in the car rally.

A fun car rally, called the Camp Quality Caper, came through Taranaki in November 1995. Making a stop at the Taranaki Pioneer Village Food Fair, entrants had some fun with water pistols during the stop.

Pictured is Alan Jamieson (centre) being taken hostage by Greg and Linda Mitchell. Ilona Greg and Linda were part of a New Plymouth crew in the rally, while Alan was a member of the Eltham Lions team in the rally.

The rally ended in New Plymouth that evening, after a week of promoting and fundraising for Camp Quality, an charitable organisation run by Lions clubs to provide week-long camping experiences for young people living with cancer.