Local theatre group Stratford on Stage schedule second production for 2021

A local theatre group has organised a second production for 2021.

Stratford on Stage received many requests from their younger members for a production which they can be a part of and are pleased to announce they'll be producing Cinderfella Hits Field Days by Judi Billcliff.

Judi Billcliff is a drama teacher, children's writer, workshop presenter and performance poet based in Hamilton. She has offered to assist in any way she can and is planning to come to Stratford to see the show.

Cinderfella Hits Field Days will have the audience chuckling from start to finish. With a demanding stepmother, a stepsister, two ugly stepbrothers, poor Cinderfella has his work cut out for him trying to get to the Field Days.

He dreams about tractors, but will his dream come true, or is the poor Fairy Godmother struggling with her powers? Add a family of rascally rats, a pie seller who has his eye on the tasty pukekos, a royal family and townsfolk and there's something for everyone.

Donna Drummond will be directing the show. Donna has been involved in theatre since she was at primary school and has been involved in all of Stratford on Stage's shows, both on and off stage, over the past few years. She was a primary school teacher and was a part of many shows over her teaching career.

On Friday, October 16, Stratford on Stage hosted Lockdown in Little Grimley by David Tristram.

Morris West and his cast engaged the audience with characters and scenarios that people could identify with. There were many laugh-out-loud moments. This show is part of a fundraiser for Hearing Dogs NZ so it was great to see the show almost sold out.

Morris and his crew were the first to take advantage of the internal facelift which The Castle has undergone. This is thanks to the tireless efforts of Baz Gordon and Patsy Commerford along with Gary Hann.

Auditions for Cinderfella will be held in December 2020 but rehearsals will not begin until after the school holidays in February 2021.

Dates have been set with families in mind. The season will be during the last two weeks of term one, opening Thursday, April 15 with closing night being Saturday, April 24. Easter has deliberately been kept free.

Anyone who is interested in being a part of this show should contact Stratford on Stage at stratfordonstagenz@gmail.com or Donna Drummond at donna.drummond@nzfll.co.nz.

More information is available on the Stratford on Stage Facebook page.