Stratford Press

Local initiative helps young people gain skills and jobs in South Taranaki

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
South Taranaki catering business Tika is helping young people gain level 2 and 3 catering and hospitality qualifications and on-the-job cooking and chef experience while being paid.

A South Taranaki catering business is giving young people the chance to learn while they earn.

With funding from the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) and Todd Energy, Kiri Erb, owner of Tika, will provide nine young people with the chance to gain level 2 and 3 catering and hospitality qualifications and on-the-job cooking and chef experience while being paid.

Hāwera mother of seven Kiri worked in various hospitality roles and became known for catering marae gatherings before launching her business in 2020.

The business, owned by Erb and her husband, Hauraki, has grown to have 30 staff with three components: Tika Catering, Tika Cafe and Tika Restaurant.

Erb, who had her struggles at school, said the qualifications, delivered by Taranaki vocational and tertiary education provider Brittains Lifelong Choices and completed through on-the-job training and assessment, would help further develop her staff in best practice and professional procedures.

“Not only will this help Tika build a qualified, confident workforce well placed to enter the wider food and hospitality industry in the future, but these valuable skills and formal qualifications will stay with these young people for life.”

For 16-year-old Elizabeth Merrey, the opportunity at Tika has provided the right environment and people around her to allow her to shine. Elizabeth is part of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches team, providing nutritious lunches in South Taranaki weekly.

“Having left school last year, I was looking for a chance to build on my interest in cookery. I’m keen to learn and at Tika, I feel valued and I’m excited to develop my skills and contribute to the team,” she said.

The MTFJ Community Employment Programme, funded by the Ministry of Social Development, is a partnership with the local government and puts young people not in education, employment, or training, and people living with disabilities into work.

South Taranaki MTFJ (through Whaimahi Employ) has helped place more than 150 young people into jobs since its inception in 2021. South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon said the success was thanks to the relationships Whaimahi had established in its communities.

“This is just another fantastic example of the power of localism. Of local businesses, central and local government working together to find community-led solutions for youth employment, education and training,” he said.

