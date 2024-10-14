South Taranaki catering business Tika is helping young people gain level 2 and 3 catering and hospitality qualifications and on-the-job cooking and chef experience while being paid.

South Taranaki catering business Tika is helping young people gain level 2 and 3 catering and hospitality qualifications and on-the-job cooking and chef experience while being paid.

A South Taranaki catering business is giving young people the chance to learn while they earn.

With funding from the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) and Todd Energy, Kiri Erb, owner of Tika, will provide nine young people with the chance to gain level 2 and 3 catering and hospitality qualifications and on-the-job cooking and chef experience while being paid.

Hāwera mother of seven Kiri worked in various hospitality roles and became known for catering marae gatherings before launching her business in 2020.

The business, owned by Erb and her husband, Hauraki, has grown to have 30 staff with three components: Tika Catering, Tika Cafe and Tika Restaurant.

Erb, who had her struggles at school, said the qualifications, delivered by Taranaki vocational and tertiary education provider Brittains Lifelong Choices and completed through on-the-job training and assessment, would help further develop her staff in best practice and professional procedures.