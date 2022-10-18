One byelection was already on the cards for South Taranaki, but now a second one is needed as well. Photo / file

Two byelections are now required for South Taranaki District Council positions following the withdrawal of Joanne Peacock from the Pātea Community Board.

A statement from South Taranaki District Council says Joanne was extremely disappointed to have to withdraw, but unforeseen circumstances and work commitments meant she would no longer be able to give the role the time and dedication it warrants, which is not fair on the other board members or the community in general.

With 509 votes, Joanne was the third-highest polling candidate for the Pātea Community Board coming in above Owen Savage who was the fourth-highest polling candidate with 495 votes. In fifth position, and therefore missing out on one of the four seats available on the Pātea Community Board was Bronwyn Wattrus, who received 492 votes.

With just three votes less than Owen, Bronwyn was the next highest-polling candidate, but the Local Electoral Act states a byelection must be held to fill the newly vacated position, rather than simply moving to the next highest-polling candidate.

The other byelection is for a Te Hāwera general ward councillor position after only four nominations were received for the five available seats.

Nominations for both positions will open on Thursday, November 24 and close on December 22.

Voting will begin on January 26 and close on Friday noon, February 17.