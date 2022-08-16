Amanda Harris is standing for re-election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Ilona Hanne

She has learned a lot in her first term as a Stratford district councillor, says Amanda Harris, and she is keen to continue that learning over a second term.

"I think as a councillor there is never a point where you stop learning, whether you have been there for one term or 10. I know I have learned a lot over the last three years and I want to apply that learning to another term on Council."

Amanda says the learning process is a two-way street.

"For me, I feel I have gained a lot of knowledge about civics in general, how things are done at a council level but there is also a lot to be learned from members of the community, as well as communicating back to them how council decisions are made, and how we all can be part of that."

Amanda is standing for re-election in the rural ward and says it is important rural voices are heard at the council table when it comes to decision-making.

"One of the decisions council made in this past term that I feel really proud of was around rates remission for properties that are used for the same purpose but aren't next to each other. It means if you have a farm and a supplementary block that isn't directly connected to the main farm, you are able to get a rates remission on the UAGC (uniform annual general charge)."

The next three years are going to be challenging for councils across Aotearoa New Zealand, says Amanda.

"The Local Government Reforms, the decisions being made by central Government around Three Waters, there is a lot happening so it is important we speak up and make sure we get the best we can out of the changes for our district."

With just five candidates vying for the four available seats in the rural ward, Amanda says it's important people vote.

"Everyone should have their say on who they want to represent them."

Need to know:

The 2022 local government election day is Saturday, October 8.

Candidate nominations closed at noon last Friday (August 12)

