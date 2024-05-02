Popular band Greenbathing in action in 2023. Pictured in the front are Sam Egli, Adam Stuart and Toby Hooper. The drummer is Callum Stuart who was standing in for the band's regular drummer Campbell Parker.

2 May, 2024 12:57 AM 2 mins to read

An upcoming event will entertain music fans while helping a Taranaki organisation.

Live at Len Lye is a special NZ Music Month fundraising event aimed at raising awareness and support for Taranaki Retreat’s “invaluable” mental health initiatives, said organiser Evan Davies.

Taranaki Retreat is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing support and refuge for individuals facing mental health challenges. Through holistic approaches and compassionate care, Taranaki Retreat aims to foster healing and resilience in the community.

Davies said the evening will feature an “electrifying lineup” of live musical performances from local talents.

“This includes the captivating melodies of songbird Izzy Bublitz, local rock sensations Greenbathing, and the genre-crossing sounds of Evan Rhys & Stereo Streets.”

Guests will also watch a screening of a short film by filmmaker Hadyn Jones, which will shed light on the “critical work” undertaken by the retreat, he said.

Taranaki Retreat founder Jamie Allen will also share insights into the organisation’s mission and impact.

Art is a vital part of communities, said Davies.

“We believe in the transformative power of art to elevate our community. Through Live at Len Lye we aim to showcase the transformative power of music while raising awareness for the vital services provided by Taranaki Retreat.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Taranaki Retreat, supporting their efforts to assist individuals battling crippling mental health issues, he said.

“Attendees can also indulge in a selection of delectable food and beverages, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the evening. We encourage everyone to join us for a night of exceptional music in a stunning setting, knowing that their ticket purchase is making a meaningful difference in our local community.”

The details:

What: Live at Len Lye - a Taranaki Retreat fundraiser.

When: Saturday, May 11, 7.30pm.

Where: Len Lye Cinema, New Plymouth.

Tickets: Via Eventfinda - search Live at Len Lye.



