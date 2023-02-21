Some of the children (from left:) Abigail Fordham, Mehalia Wood, Jed Prinsloo, Lexi Jane and Zed Woller, all 4, and teacher Katrina Dettling.

A Stratford early childhood centre is taking big steps to be more sustainable.

In 2022, the Little Steps Stratford Early Childhood Education Centre developed a strategic plan to be more environmentally friendly by learning about recycling and sustainability.

Teacher Teish Bloor says the plan was made with the centre, pupils, families and community in mind.

“Our sustainable development programme is unique to our centre, community and families. It has been set up as a whole centre approach based on the United Nations Education for Sustainability Development. We based our plan on the principles of Matariki. We create our long-term sustainable goals during Matariki as we look at the past year and then move into the future.”

Carter Jury, 3, delivering produce to the cook.

Before developing the plan the centre would recycle some cardboard from the centre, feed food scraps to the pigs, print double-sided to save paper, and grow some food in the garden.

Now the centre recycles all cardboard, uses food scraps from the kitchen and staff room for their worm farm, has developed a recycling depot in the staff room, and is collecting can tabs for Kan Tabs for Kids.

The centre also collects used batteries to be disposed of safely instead of going to landfill.

Felix Harper, 3, and teacher Laura Lambkin.

Teacher Laura Lambkin says families have been supportive of the change.

“We’re happy that everyone has jumped on board to make this a success. One of our families donated the worm farm to us which is very appreciated.”

Four-year-old Lexi Jane’s family donated the worm farm. She enjoys feeding the worms.

“At the centre we feed the worms and they make worm tea for our gardens.”

The gardens at the centre are flourishing, with the produce grown cooked into meals for the pupils.

Jed Prinsloo (left) and Zed Woller, both 4, with the firebricks.

Laura says the food is grown by the children, with family involvement.

“The produce then goes back into the kitchen and to our families. We are focused on our garden. We are figuring out sustainable and non-chemical remedies that are safe for children to use as bug and insect repellants.”

The sustainable changes also benefit families, she says, with the centre’s scrap paper being shredded to be made into firebricks for the families to use in winter.

“These have proven to be quite popular. They allow us to recycle scrap paper that would normally go to landfill and also provide a useful tool for our families to keep warm in the colder months. We also make the worm tea available to families as well.”

Laura says the Stratford District Council have been supportive of the strategic plan.

“They’ve helped us with waste reduction and tool kits on goals. A council staff member visited us and talked through some ideas for our centre to help both us and the wider community.”

She says the strategic plan has been a natural process.

“We feel our strategic plan has come as a natural process. We see the value of being more sustainable. It is through what we have learnt that we have been able to develop more recycling habits and make it part of our everyday routine to not only cut on costs, save on landfill, educate our families and children but also be better people and take care of our environment.”

Since putting the plan into action, Laura says the move to being more sustainable and environmentally friendly has been welcomed by staff, pupils, and families.

“Our children and families have been at the centre of this focus. Our learning journey has been amazing and we really feel our centre, children, their families and our community have benefited from this focus. This will continue into the future.”