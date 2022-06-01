Pupils from Little Steps Early Childhood Centre, staff and librarian Kate Fairhurst. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Pupils from Little Steps Early Childhood Centre joined the Stratford Library and many others for the National Simultaneous Storytime on Wednesday.

Librarian Kate Fairhurst says the library has taken part in the day for four years.

"The event takes place in Australia and New Zealand. Millions of children and librarians take part in the day."

The event started at 1pm in New Zealand and 11am Australian time so everyone could listen to the story at the same time, no matter the time difference.

"Despite the time and distance between us, we could all enjoy a wonderful story together. It was neat."

National Simultaneous Storytime (NSS) is held annually by the Australian Library and Information Association.

In its 22nd year, the event aims to promote a love of reading by using an age-appropriate children's book that addresses appropriate themes and learning ideas.

This year, the Stratford Library and Little Steps pupils were part of a group of 2,186,347 participants who listened to the Family Tree by Josh Pyke. The library was one o 31,865 locations that shared a reading of Family Tree.

After the story, Kate and the pupils completed a craft.

"We made leaves to put on a tree I had created earlier."

She says the day is all about encouraging a love of reading in younger children.

"It's great that we can join thousands of other people in listening to a story, and also promote a love of reading and literature."