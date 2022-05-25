The annual awards have changed their name to the Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards. Photo/ Unsplash

The annual prestigious literacy awards have a new name.

For well over a decade, the Lysaght-Watt Trust has been a major supporter of the South Taranaki LibraryPlus and its programmes.

This year, they have been announced as a naming sponsor of the annual literary awards.

The Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards is celebrating its 35th year with judges Airini Beautrais and Robert Sullivan.

South Taranaki Community Outreach librarian Katherine Bosworth says this move is a small way to thank the trust for its ongoing support and generous funding.

"Every year we thank the Lysaght-Watt Trust for making the Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards possible through its generous funding," she says. "It's really exciting to be taking it a step further with renaming the awards in recognition of the strength and importance of this long-standing partnership."

Jack and Mary Watt (nee Lysaght) left a significant portion of their respective estates for the creation of the Lysaght Watt Trust. The trust provides funding within the Taranaki region, and in particular supports arts, culture and heritage and is administered by trustees based at Halliwells in Hāwera.

Since its inception in 2008, the trust has granted over $1 million to worthy local community projects and people.

"This ongoing support has enabled LibraryPlus staff to deliver high-quality programmes and events to our community and invest in technologies to ensure our youth are ready to thrive in a rapidly changing digital world," says Katherine.

The 2022 Open Workshops will be held in Hāwera. Poetry will be held at Hāwera LibraryPlus on Thursday, June 16, 5.30pm and Short Story will be held at TSB Hub on Saturday, June 18, 10am.

Registrations for workshops are now open. Phone 0800 111 323 or email entries@stdc.govt.nz to register.

For more information about the Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards, or the trust itself, head to www.southtaranaki.com/rhm.