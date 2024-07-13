The Stratford Lions Club delivered 20 food parcels to elderly citizens in the district.

The Stratford Lions Club and Fonterra have shared the warmth this winter, helping 20 senior citizens.

The Lions Club joined forces with the Fonterra Doing Good Together (Hapori) Taranaki committee to give out 20 winter warmer packs to senior citizens in Taranaki, providing some happiness and cost of living relief for elderly residents.

Each parcel, created by Fonterra, contained a litre of milk, butter, cheese, yoghurt, ham, bread, soups, eggs, bacon, crackers, potatoes, sausages and some chocolate.

The initiative was a Lions Service Project, with all the Lions Clubs in Taranaki participating. There were 82 parcels created by Fonterra, distributed between the Taranaki clubs, with each club delivering the parcels.



