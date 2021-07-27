Lifeguard classes teach tamariki about water safety and lifeguard duties

Lifeguards Ilana Kerr (left) and Lauree Collins with Mackenzie Jones, 4.

A lifeguard class has taught tamariki about water safety and lifeguard duties.

During the July school holidays TSB Pool Complex lifeguards Ilana Kerr and Lauree Collins hosted classes based around water safety and lifeguard duties.

Ilana says there was a 'minis' and 'junior' session.

"The minis session was for children under 8 years old and the junior session was for children over 8 years old.

"The two age groups meant we could tailor the learning to suit the needs of the children."

The mini session was based around basic principles of personal water safety skills

to help keep themselves and others safe at the pool or in the water. The junior session was focused on important skills such as rescue techniques and basic first aid.

Lauree says it's important children have an understanding of water safety.

"It's about teaching them what they can do to keep themselves and others safe. and how to alert a lifeguard if they need help by raising their hand and calling for help. The Taranaki region has a lot of beaches, rivers, lakes, and pools the children may visit so it's important they know how to keep safe in the water."

Ilana says it's beneficial for children to be aware of what lifeguards do.

"By teaching these kids about our roles they gain an understanding of what we do at the pool but it also helps to establish that connection between kids and the lifeguards at their local pool."

The classes were for knowledge-based learning with no certificates awarded.

Mackenzie Jones, 4, enjoys visiting the TSB Pool Complex and seeing her favourite lifeguards.

"I really like the lifeguards. I like coming to the pool so I can see them and go for a swim. The lifeguards are very friendly."

Mackenzie says she learnt a lot at the minis lifeguard class.

"It's very important to keep safe in the water. I also liked learning about what Laurie and Ilana do at the pool and how they keep us safe."