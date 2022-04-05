Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Stratford Press

Letters to the editor: Get rid of vandalism, keep the bell tower and watch out for children

5 minutes to read
The bell tower is due to be demolished this week, but the bells themselves won't be scrapped.

The bell tower is due to be demolished this week, but the bells themselves won't be scrapped.

Stratford Press

Commemorate don't demolish:
Today I went for a walk to check out why our council would tear down a war memorial on the grounds it is an earthquake risk with little thought to why.

Did the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.