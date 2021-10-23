Let the ghoul times roll: Halloween trail planned for family fun in Stratford

This group of trick-or-treaters had lots of fun exploring last year's trail: Ava Miles (left), Gemma Spencer, Harper Miles, Carla Miles and Amy Spencer. Photo / Supplied

Why not ghost into town this Halloween for some family fun, says Kylee Lawrence.

Kylee set up a Facebook page - Stratford Halloween - last year to help trick or treaters identify which local houses were open to trick-or-treating visits. The page is running this year as well, with people encouraged to decorate their houses for trick-or-treating fun.

"It's just a bit of fun for the kids, 2020 wasn't much fun and 2021 is not much better."

Kylee says giving tamariki a reason to dress up and have some fun is a good reason to get involved.

"Who doesn't like a reason to be a character for the day, be it scary, funny or somebody inspirational?"

Last year 21 houses were listed in the trail, with Stratford Library getting in on the fun.

"So much candy was handed out by so many generous people."

Kylee says it isn't expensive or even time consuming for people to get involved, either by decorating their house or taking their children out to enjoy the trail.

"The children don't have expectations for the fanciest candy or the best-decorated houses, nor is there a competition for best dressed. We love costumes, but any of our tamariki are welcome so long as they bring something to put their haul in."

When it comes to taking tamariki on the trail, Kylee says the focus is on fun.

"Don't have very young children go alone, and don't force them to say please or thank you as some are scared or overwhelmed. We don't do this for praise, it's just for fun."

People are asked to follow all Covid regulations if participating in the trail, says Kylee. All houses on the trail will have a NZ Covid-19 QR code poster clearly on display for people to scan, and everyone 12 or over is asked to remember to wear a face covering.

Kylee says she expects to see a few Squid Game or Fortnite-inspired costumes turning up this year, alongside the usual witches and zombies, and she is hoping to see some "family themed" costumes turn up too, where whole families dress together in a specific theme.

Kylee and fellow page admin Shannan Young are busy answering questions sent to the page and will be about on the day, taking pictures and making sure their own houses are decorated and ready to welcome trick-or-treaters.

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, the trail time is set to run between noon and 4pm. This keeps it manageable for people wanting to participate, says Kylee, as there is a clear time when people will turn up for candy, as well as making it a fun daylight family activity.

The trail has no postponement date, so whatever the weather it will run. Last year's event was pretty wet, says Kylee, but still had plenty of keen trick-or-treaters enjoying the fun.

"Last year we had people come from Inglewood and Eltham as well. If it rains, don't worry, you will all look fabulous with umbrellas as well."

The trail is free and open to all ages. Costumes aren't compulsory - so you can come as yourself, dress up as something spooky or something cute, it doesn't matter, says Kylee.

"The emphasis is on having fun."

You can register your house for the trail by messaging Kylee and Shannan via the Stratford Halloween Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Stratford-halloween-101996401659557

Kylee says she and Shannan would also love to hear from any businesses interested in getting on board with this year's fun.