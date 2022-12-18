Learner Me is setting up a campus in South Taranaki next year. Photo/ Unsplash

South Taranaki people interested in learning about information technology next year won’t have to travel far.

In January 2023 Learner Me will launch a new campus in Hāwera, in partnership with Ngāti Ruanui.

As Taranaki’s tech training academy, Learner Me has been training information technology professionals from their New Plymouth campus since 2019.

Simon Singh, Learner Me chief executive, says it’s one of the founding visions to make world-class IT study accessible to everyone in Taranaki.

“So, we’re absolutely delighted to see that vision coming to fruition now in South Taranaki.”

The first programme to launch in the Hāwera campus will be Learner Me’s Hangarau Akoranga, specifically designed for young people who are currently out of work or education.

For six months, Hangarau Akoranga learners explore a range of digital technology specialties and work together as a team to produce a real-world project to be used in the community. In its first two years, the Hangarau Akoranga programme has placed 95 per cent of graduates into jobs or entry into further study.

Learner Me’s Hāwera campus is located at Ngāti Ruanui’s 74 Princes St head office.

Simon says the Hangarau Akoranga programme operates in close collaboration with Taranaki’s iwi so it’s ideal for sharing space with Ngāti Ruanui.

On top of the Hangarau Akoranga programme, Learner Me offers NZQA certificates and diplomas in digital design, coding, technical support, and web development and design, as well as their Tech Academy for high school students.

The first cohort of Hangarau Akoranga in Hāwera starts January 23 and Learner Me’s NZQA programmes start February 20. Enrolments for 2023 study are now open.