A group of women will be getting behind the wheel to support the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Taranaki Offroad Racing Club (TORC) is hosting a Women's Pink Ribbon Offroad Championship this weekend, says treasurer Susan Fromings.

"We as a club wanted to do something to help, and because this is a ladies' championship, it fits in well with supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation."

TORC first hosted the women's championship in 2019, to encourage women to get behind the wheel and have some fun.

"In the Taranaki Offroad Racing Club's previous life, they used to run ladies' races at each club meeting. At some stage, the men's and women's races merged. In 2019, we started up this Offroad Championship race, and it's the only one held in New Zealand."

The event is open to any women with some driving experience, she says.

"There were concerns at the time ladies without experience would not enter because they are competing against experienced drivers. Well, in 2019 and 2020, the championship was taken out by a rookie."

The race is on a short course with a feature event.

"The number of laps depends on how many people register. We have competitors from Waikato, Canterbury, Palmerston North, Auckland, and Taranaki, of course."

All the funds raised are going straight to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

"Sponsors have supplied prizes for raffles and Dans Tractor Repairs Limited supplied the two main trophies, for first place and the first rookie to finish. If there are any businesses who would like to supply spot prizes that we can give away to people who have come in support of this event, that would also be appreciated."

The entry fee for spectators is a donation, she says.

"However, if people donate $5, they go in the draw to win the raffle drawn on the day. Every $5 people give is a raffle ticket. This raffle is exclusively for people on the day. We also have another raffle running until Thursday, November 3 that people can enter."

The Details:

What: Women's Pink Ribbon Offroad Championship.

When: November 5 - racing starts at 12pm. Club Day November 6.

Where: 5 Manganui Road, Midhirst.

Raffles: To purchase a ticket for the raffle ending Thursday November 3, email Susan on torctreasurer@outlook.com. The other raffle is only run exclusively on the day.

Registrations: Drivers can register for the event on the day or beforehand by emailing Susan. The cost is $20.