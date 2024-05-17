Kittens Foxie and Wolfe are ready to find a purrfect forever family.

Two kittens in the care of a Taranaki-based animal charity are ready for adoption.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said the two kittens, named Foxie and Wolfe, came into the charity’s care in April, with hernias needing repair.

She thanked the public for their generosity, which covered the $500 cost of the surgeries. She said both Wolfe and Foxie both recovered quickly.

“Their operations went ahead on May 1 and they’ve made a textbook speedy recovery. Foxie also needed eye surgery, which went great. They’ve just had their post-op check with veterinarian Megan Finlay of St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic, and she has cleared them ready for homing.”

She said that, as the siblings had a strong bond, they needed to go to a new home together.

Both kittens have been checked by a vet, desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, treated for fleas and worms, and are litterbox-trained. An adoption fee applies.

To find out more about Foxie and Wolfe, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.