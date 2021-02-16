Kite Day: Eltham skies filled with kites of all shapes and sizes

Poppy Telfer, 7, enjoyed flying her kite.

Eltham skies were filled with stingrays, an octopus, and kites of every shape, size, and colour for the Eltham Lions Club annual Kite Day.

Organising committee member Joyce Lawrence says she is pleased with how the event went on Sunday, February 14.

"It was very successful. We had a large crowd turn up for the day."

While there was little wind in the morning, Joyce says this gave spectators the chance to see the 'magnificent' kites up close.

"The New Zealand Kite Fliers Association always bring really amazing kites for the event. It was great the public could see them up close and personal. It gives an appreciation for how big and magnificent the kites actually are. By the early afternoon the Eltham skies were lit up with kites of all shapes and sizes."

She says the Eltham Lions Club appreciate the support from the New Zealand Kite Fliers.

"They do so much for our club and always support this event."

Joyce says the Eltham Lions Club had a donation bucket at the event.

"All the donations from the bucket are going to Stratford St John."

Elobea, 4, and Poppy, 7, Telfer enjoyed attending the Kite Day for the first time.

"I really like flying kites. I like to see my kite in the sky," Elobea says.

Elobea Telfer, 4, enjoyed watching the different kites fly in the sky.

Poppy says she enjoyed seeing the different kites and flying her own.

"I like running to get my kite in the air."

Joyce says the Eltham Lions Club are looking forward to running the event next year.

"It's one of the lovely things we can do for the community. It's a free event and people can come and enjoy seeing the magnificent kites."