Alice Dixon, 7, says she enjoyed making two coasters at Stratford Library during its school holiday programme. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Making coasters was the perfect way to wrap up the Term 3 Stratford school holiday programme, said Stratford Library youth and children’s librarian Kate Fairhurst.
“I enjoyed seeing the great creativity at our coaster session, as well as at our marble painting and the other sessions.”
Fairhurst said the holiday programme was successful, with all four activities having a great turnout.
“All events were at or near capacity. We love seeing both our regular users as well as all the visiting cousins, grandparents and friends they bring along, and meeting people who might be new to the district.”
Fairhurst said a personal highlight of the programme was the International Day of Older Persons activity at the War Memorial Centre.
It also helps tamariki build a connection with the library, she said.
“Library staff are passionate about the importance of literacy and we know reading for pleasure sets kids up for success, and being engaged with the library makes it more likely they’ll continue to use it into adulthood. We also think it is important to be a place where families can connect, share experiences and develop a sense of belonging.”
Jett Mercer, 10, said he enjoyed the school holiday programme, attending most of the activities.
“I did the marble painting, the planets and making the coasters.”
He said he enjoys the programme.
“It gives you something fun to do and it’s also very creative.”
He said he enjoyed making his own coasters.
“This first one has Kobe Bryant on it, who was a very famous basketballer. I’ve included his player number and things he liked on it. My other coaster has FC Barcelona on it, which is a soccer team.”
Alice Dixon, 7, also created two coasters.
“I stamped my coasters with butterflies to make them pretty.”