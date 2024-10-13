“It was a real pleasure to involve our friends from Maryann Rest Home in one of our programmes these holidays.”

She said the school holiday programme is a great way for kids to get out and about during the school holidays.

“Providing a range of activities can help children discover new hobbies and provides an opportunity to broaden their social circles.”

It also helps tamariki build a connection with the library, she said.

“Library staff are passionate about the importance of literacy and we know reading for pleasure sets kids up for success, and being engaged with the library makes it more likely they’ll continue to use it into adulthood. We also think it is important to be a place where families can connect, share experiences and develop a sense of belonging.”

Jett Mercer, 10, says he attended most of the Term 3 school holiday programme activities. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Jett Mercer, 10, said he enjoyed the school holiday programme, attending most of the activities.

“I did the marble painting, the planets and making the coasters.”

He said he enjoys the programme.

“It gives you something fun to do and it’s also very creative.”

He said he enjoyed making his own coasters.

“This first one has Kobe Bryant on it, who was a very famous basketballer. I’ve included his player number and things he liked on it. My other coaster has FC Barcelona on it, which is a soccer team.”

Alice Dixon, 7, also created two coasters.

“I stamped my coasters with butterflies to make them pretty.”

Alice said she enjoys coming to the library.

“It’s really fun and I come here all the time.”