Keisya Gunawan balances academics with a wide range of extra-curricular activities, excelling in all she does.

Keisya Gunawan balances academics with a wide range of extra-curricular activities, excelling in all she does.

Whether it's academics, politics, speaking up for peace, or being a voice for her peers, whenever Keisya Gunawan takes on a challenge, she excels at it.

Keisya, who is one of two Stratford Youth Citizen Award recipients this year, says she enjoys challenging herself and is passionate about making sure young people have a voice.

The year 13 Stratford High School student is chairperson of the school's student council as well as serving as co-chair of the Stratford District youth council.

"With the school student council, we do a lot of fundraising for various charities and things, but also make sure we help raise awareness of what those charities actually do. It is about spreading awareness as well as raising money."

As co-chair of the Stratford District youth council, Keisya has been involved in organising several events for young people in the district, as well as representing the voice of Stratford's youth to the district's councillors and mayor.

Earlier this month, Keisya was in Wellington representing Cuba at the United Nations Youth Model UN 2022 event, and has also been busy over the past six months working as a youth advisor to Ebony Kalin, the Youth MP for Whanganui. That role has involved regular meetings with Steph, Ebony and fellow youth advisor Charlotte Hardy, working on a project focused on helping young people in the Whanganui electorate.

Another group benefiting from Keisya's passion, skill and dedication is Rise for Life, a youth-led peace non-profit organisation. Keisya is a student co-ordinator for the group, and recently spent several weeks getting students at Stratford High School to make posters and letters to be put together to help welcome Ukrainian refugees to the country.

She is also a high achiever in her academic studies at school, with chemistry currently her favourite subject.

"It's a beautiful subject. It combines maths and writing."

While she isn't "quite sure yet" as to what she wants to do as a career, she plans to study law and science at university next year.

"Then I'll figure out the next bit as I go."

While Keisya might not yet be sure what she will do in the future, there is no question her future is a bright one, says Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke.

"It's clear she has a bright future ahead of her."