Apart from grazing paddocks, much of the land is covered in coastal trees and shrubs. Photo/ Craig Ashworth

Kaumātua and former councillor Peter Moeahu says part of Hickford Park was wrongly taken from Puketapu hapū and should be returned by New Plymouth District Council.

New Plymouth District Council's (NPDC) predecessor the Taranaki County Council took the Bell Block land, known as the Mangati E Māori Reserve, in 1968 under the Public Works Act.

Moeahu told the council's Te Huinga Taumatua committee the block was taken for sewage works – the now disused oxidation ponds. But only part of it was needed and in 1978 a secondary use, for recreation, was authorised under the act.

The 33 hectares do not include Hickford Park's sports field or cycle park but extend from the sections on Parkvue Drive north to the coast, bounded by Mangati Stream and crossed by the Coastal Walkway.

Apart from the ponds and walkways, it is used for grazing and includes coastal sand dunes.

Moeahu said the public had enjoyed free use of the Mangati reserve for more than 50 years, including 30 years under the NPDC since it was formed.

"Now that you know these facts and this history about our stolen land you are complicit in perpetuating a grievous injustice against your constituents and citizens of this nation.

"It's time to return this land … and negotiate a long-term lease between Puketapu hapū and the council for continued public access and enjoyment."

The Public Works Act demands that land no longer needed for the purpose it was taken be offered for sale back to the former owner.

Kaumātua Peter Moeahu says the coast of Mangati E block is still important for fishing and kaimoana gathering. Photo/ Craig Ashworth

It can be offered at less than the market price if the local authority considers that reasonable.

The Waitangi Tribunal in 1995 could find no information about any compensation when the land was taken, nor whether the owners were satisfied with any compensation received.

Moeahu's challenge came as the council grapples with slivers of public land, often road reserves, being sold for things like driveways or residential fencing.

Such land sales are repeatedly approved, despite hapū objections that the land was wrongly confiscated by the Crown and that privatisation is a further alienation.

Te Huinga Taumatua last month asked council officers to organise a hui to look into the land sales as a whole, rather than piece by piece.

But some committee members said Mangati E might need a different approach.

Ngāti Maru representative Tamzyn Pue told the committee Moeahu had clearly shown what could be done under the Public Works Act, and didn't want Moeahu to leave without reassurance that action would be taken.

"I see it as a beautiful opportunity for you, e te kaunihera o Ngāmotu, kia whakatika i enei o ngā hara, i enei o ngā hē. Kua riro whenua atu, whakahokia whenua mai ki te mana whenua, ki te hapū o Puketapu."

["I see it as a beautiful opportunity for you, the NPDC, to make right these transgressions, these mistakes. The land was taken, return the land to the mana whenua, to Puketapu hapū."]

Councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes also questioned whether a report on Mangati E might be needed, as well as a meeting on the wider issue.

"There's difficulties resolving … sliver of land by sliver of land, but we're not talking about a sliver of land here."

Council chief executive Craig Stevenson said there were not unlimited resources to devote to the issue.

"My strong preference is to honour the request and mana of [Te Huinga Taumatua] from their previous meeting, when they said they wanted to have a wider discussion around the land principles."

Committee co-chairman Gordon Brown said the committee was making history by dealing with council land sales.

"I give you a personal assurance, to the best of my ability; this is the beginning and it will continue."

Taranaki iwi representative Jacqui King said there was room to widen the input beyond the committee.

"My strong recommendation … is that we bring in the expertise and resource that we have around us and certainly for us our kaumātua, matua Peter, would be one of those."

Moeahu said he would be happy to contribute his experience and engage with Puketapu to craft a solution.

"If it's crafted that we all work on it together that's fine: if it's dictated from the council that's not fine."

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.