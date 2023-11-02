A visualisation of the bridge. Photo / DoC and DC Structures

The Taranaki Crossing project has reached a new milestone.

On Wednesday, November 1 representatives from Ngāti Ruanui joined the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and MBIE staff to bless the site of the Manganui Bridge construction.

Ngati Ruanui, deputy Tumu W’akaae, Ngapari Nui, says it was great to see a partnership of two years come together with the start of the bridge construction.

“We have been involved with the bridge design, location including key cultural considerations which will ensure an enduring legacy for all. Projects like this are the blueprint for the future; working together to improve cultural connections along with enhancing the economic and tourist potential of the maunga.”

The construction is part of the $13.4 million Taranaki Crossing project, funded through the Provincial Growth Fund administered by MBIE’s Kānoa - Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit. Kanoa funding aims to create jobs in regions and increase work for local businesses.

The project will upgrade tracks and facilities on Taranaki Maunga. The Taranaki Crossing is a partnership between Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, DoC and MBIE that has been in place from project feasibility through to delivery.

DoC’s Taranaki operations manager Gareth Hopkins says the karakia was attended by approximately 50 people, including several DoC staff, members of the Taranaki Crossing governance group, and personnel from the companies contracted to deliver the project.

“Partnership and meaningful engagement are key aspects of the Taranaki Crossing kaupapa, so we were delighted and honoured to be able to stand alongside Ngāti Ruanui and our other stakeholders this morning as this part of the project got under way.”

The design of the Manganui Bridge structure was revealed last year, and when completed it will be 109m long, 1.2m wide and sit 50m above the Manganui Gorge. The new bridge will connect the plateau carpark with the only ski field on the maunga, via a 30-minute walk.

An artist commissioned by Ngāti Ruanui has designed the mast and balustrade panels to help emphasise the significance of Taranaki Maunga to the iwi of Taranaki.

Gareth says the main contractor Abseil Access Ltd specialises in this type of construction, while other subcontractors - including local Taranaki firms – are fabricating components off-site.

“Several Taranaki companies will be supporting the build, providing services including helicopter flights and materials and supplies like concrete and food. We’re pleased to be able to support Taranaki businesses through this investment and ensure there’s work for local people.”

The bridge will be built to withstand 210km winds, and to last 100 years. It will be constructed using 850m of steel support cables, 2800m of handrail infill cables, approximately 10.5 cubic metres of concrete, with 430 clips holding down the custom-coloured deck material.

It will also have 24 in-ground rock anchors, and nine-degree inward leaning masts.

The bridge is expected to be completed in April 2024.



