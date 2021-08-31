Kaponga Women's Institute: Members win gold with Olympic knowledge

Kaponga Women's Institute's August meeting took place at Tawa Glen Cafe.
The roll call, with the theme of a memorable holiday, revealed how far and wide our members have ventured around the world.
The thought of the day was: a smile is a curve that sets lot of things straight.
The members discussed their plans for the upcoming 90th celebrations, and plans are progressing well.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The hostess for the day presented a general knowledge quiz including a series of questions about the Olympic Games. The winning team of four were Val Eliason, Gillian Frandsen, Dorothy Hughes and Carolyn Nicholas.
They were all presented with a gold-wrapped chocolate bar, which we considered to be the nearest we will ever get to an Olympic medal.
The competitions included a family heirloom and all the exhibits came with a fascinating history.
Competition results:
Three pieces of slice: 1st Jo Ellis, 2nd Diane West, 3rd equal Dene Lines and Nancy Stokes.
Heirloom: 1st Dorothy Hughes, 2nd Fiona Collins, 3rd equal Carolyn Nicholas and Jo Ellis.