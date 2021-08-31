Kaponga Women's Institute: Members win gold with Olympic knowledge

The Kaponga WI members enjoyed their monthly meeting. Photo/ Supplied.

Kaponga Women's Institute's August meeting took place at Tawa Glen Cafe.

The roll call, with the theme of a memorable holiday, revealed how far and wide our members have ventured around the world.

The thought of the day was: a smile is a curve that sets lot of things straight.

The members discussed their plans for the upcoming 90th celebrations, and plans are progressing well.

The hostess for the day presented a general knowledge quiz including a series of questions about the Olympic Games. The winning team of four were Val Eliason, Gillian Frandsen, Dorothy Hughes and Carolyn Nicholas.

They were all presented with a gold-wrapped chocolate bar, which we considered to be the nearest we will ever get to an Olympic medal.

The competitions included a family heirloom and all the exhibits came with a fascinating history.

Competition results:

Three pieces of slice: 1st Jo Ellis, 2nd Diane West, 3rd equal Dene Lines and Nancy Stokes.

Heirloom: 1st Dorothy Hughes, 2nd Fiona Collins, 3rd equal Carolyn Nicholas and Jo Ellis.