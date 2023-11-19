Kaponga WI members using the mandala painting technique on stones.

Kaponga Women’s Institute members enjoyed painting at their November meeting.

The roll call was ‘the best event in 2023′ and the replies were varied but included spending time with grandchildren, holidays and good health.

Three members will attend Federations International Day and a report was given on the 90th birthday celebrations for Rawhitiroa WI.

After a shared lunch, president Jo Ellis shared her knowledge and art supplies to show the members how to do mandala paintings on stones which use dots of paint.

Most were reluctant at first but soon got into it and enjoyed the technique.

The raffle was won by Joy Eliason.

Competition results:

Christmas earrings: 1st Jo Ellis, 2nd Diane West, 3rd Joy Eliason. Sweet muffins: 1st Jo Ellis, 2nd Nancy Stokes, 3rd Diane West. Best Christmas card received: 1st Dorothy Hughes, 2nd Rayleen McDonald, 3rd equal Joy Eliason and Diane West.



