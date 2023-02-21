Diane West received trophies from Kaponga WI president Jo Ellis for most points and best handcraft for 2022. Photo/ Supplied

The Kaponga Women’s Institute (WI) celebrated success at their February meeting.

Member Dot Hughes was congratulated on her success at the recent Hāwera Horticulture show. Dot got the best exhibit in the shrub section with her hydrangea bloom.

The members met at Colonel Malone’s Restaurant and Bar for their first meeting of the new year, and their AGM.

After the general meeting, the AGM took place with all portfolios remaining the same. The president is Jo Ellis, Fiona Collins is the secretary and the treasurer is Sharyn Hurley.

Trophies and prizes for 2022: Jubilee Cup (Overall points), Joy Eliason Cup (Handcraft): Diane West. Morressy Cup (runner-up) and Miscellaneous Cup: Dene Lines. Thanksgiving Cup (Gardening): Carolyn Nicholas.



