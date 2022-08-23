The quiz winners from left: Jo Ellis, Dot Hughes, Margaret Arbuckle and Margaret Broomall. Photo / Supplied

For the August meeting of Kaponga Women's Institute (WI), members enjoyed listing their favourite baking cookbooks for rollcall.

There were favourites but the Edmonds Cookery Book is still the go-to for basic baking and hints. Most members also have a book to write borrowed/copied/inherited recipes into with the internet being a great source of recipes also.

More beautiful tiny knitting was collected for donation to Sands to dress sleeping babies for parents to spend time with.

Dot Hughes and Jo Ellis had brought along their prizewinning entries in the competitions at the Wellington meeting.

Plans are in place for the WI's October birthday and it promises to be fun.

After lunch, the members tested their general knowledge with a quiz. The winners were presented with a chocolate medal and got an admiral 43 out of 55 with second placegetters very close behind.

Competition results:

An Unusual Picture Frame: 1st Nan Stokes, 2nd Dot Hughes, 3rd Joy Eliason.

Chocolate Afghans: 1st Jo Ellis, 2nd Diane West, 3rd Nan Stokes.