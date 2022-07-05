The winner of the flowers from your garden competition was Carolyn Nicholas. Photo/ Unsplash

Kaponga WI heard from Judith Moorhead from S.A.N.D.S (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Support) for their June meeting.

Judith is the chairwoman of the Taranaki branch and is a volunteer.

SANDS has been in NZ for 30 years and has 20 groups. Judith became involved after a very personal experience with a sleeping baby.

These volunteers are trained in their work and deal with referrals from midwives, doctors and family.

Funds through donations are used for many items such as cooling cots and mats to keep the baby cool during the time the parents have with their baby, the ingredients to do foot and hand casting, to make care packages for the family, and a memory box of special memories.

Some local professional photographers donate their time and materials to provide memories also.

Judith was thanked with a donation towards costs and members also donated two huge bags of toiletries to make up care packages for families arriving in the hospital unexpectedly.

President Jo Ellis gave an extensive and very interesting report from the conference. Jo ( a relatively new member and first-time attendee) and two others attended and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Dorothy Hughes was congratulated on her entries in the competitions at the conference and her successes.

Diane West was congratulated on her recent 50th wedding anniversary and Rosalie Gibson on her 60th wedding anniversary.

The silver dish was won by Diane West and the raffle by Rayleen McDonald.

Competition results:

Fruit loaf: 1st Diane West, 2nd Jo Ellis, 3rd equal Dene Lines and Nancy Stokes.

Flower from your garden: 1st Carolyn Nicholas, 2nd Dene Lines, 3rd Diane West.

Childhood keepsake: 1st equal Joy Eliason and Jo Ellis, 2nd Rayleen McDonald, 3rd Jo Jones.