Kaponga Primary School student drumming on Facebook live

Joshua Sullivan (10) is posting Facebook lives during the lockdown. Photo/ Supplied

A 10-year-old drummer is keeping himself, and others entertained through the Covid-19 lockdown.

As soon as Kaponga Primary School student Joshua Sullivan is done with his online learning for the day, he grabs his drumsticks.

"I do my school work in the morning and I play my drums in the afternoon, it's fun and I like it."

Joshua has been drumming for six years, and he says once he's listened to a song, he picks up the beat and plays it on the drums.

"I listen to it and once I've heard the first beat I have a go on the drums. I like to perfect it so if I make a mistake, I start again. My dad helps me with the songs, we play drums together."

Joshua enjoys performing songs from Metallica, AC/DC and Nirvana.

"It's really fun. I've always really liked music. I've played a number of songs on [Facebook] live this lockdown. It gives me something to do and it keeps people entertained as well."

Joshua says his Facebook page has grown to more than 700 likes.

"I get a lot of views and likes. I find it amazing that people are watching me from all over the country, and world."

Joshua says he wants to be in a band when he grows up.

"That's always been the plan. It would be pretty fun to play in a band.

"The good thing is I live out in the country so it doesn't disturb anyone. I can play as loud as I want."

While Joshua is enjoying the Facebook live performances, he can't wait to perform in front of people once the country has moved down alert levels.

"I've played at a number of events and I busk on the streets as well. I can't wait to play for a live audience but for now people can check out my performances by visiting the Joshua Drummer Facebook page."

On Friday Joshua is holding a livestream concert to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

"Because of the lockdown the street appeal can't go ahead this year. The society depend on this appeal to raise funds. To help them I'm holding a fundraiser live stream where I will drum my heart out for a good cause. All of the money raised will go to the Cancer Society. People can donate by visiting my page and finding the event information which includes bank details."