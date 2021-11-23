Kaponga Primary School pupils embed themselves in school history with artwork

Pupils Laila Pease (left) and Levi Christensen, both 10, Elliot Whyte, 11, and Adelaide Sunman, 10, with the people pickets.

Kaponga Primary School pupils are embedding themselves in school history, so their legacy continues long after they leave the school.

Each student has created a picket person, by painting their chosen design on a picket fence post to display outside the front of the school.

Principal Shane Downs says the school came up with the idea three years ago.

"We have a big long frontage and we wanted to brighten up the front of our school even more. A number of schools have people on their fences and we wanted to expand on that, while also leaving a legacy for the students that will remain once they've finished school."

He says the first lot of picket people are on display.

"We started a year ago and it's been a long process. The student used house paint and they layer it on."

Pupils Laila Pease and Levi Christensen, both 10, Elliot Whyte, 11, and Adelaide Sunman,10, have their people pickets on display at the front of the school.

Laila drew a picture of herself.

"I used purples and blues as they are nice colours which blend together. It was a really fun process. We had to layer the paint on so it would stay. We worked on it some days and then had to wait for it to dry so we could add the next layer of paint."

Elliot also painted a picture of himself in a soccer uniform.

"I want to be a professional soccer player when I'm older so I painted myself in a soccer uniform. I had a lot of fun."

Adelaide drew herself as a cartoon character.

"I wanted to be creative with my picket fence. I'm happy with how it turned out."

Levi is excited the people pickets will remain a part of the school.

"It's like I'm leaving my mark and it will stay there after I finish school which is pretty awesome."