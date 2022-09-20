The staff at Kaponga Primary School also took part in the colour run. Photo/ Supplied

Kaponga Primary School staff and students were awash with many-hued powder paint at the school's colour run.

Principal Shane Downs says staff decided to make this year's cross country a colour run, to make it more enjoyable.

"The weather was perfect and the scene was set."

St Patrick's Kaponga school pupils also joined in.

"The students were dressed appropriately to get blasted with powder paint. We had 12 stations where the students were provided with a challenge they had to complete, then they got hit with powder paint. Many students started off in white shirts and all finished looking like they'd been hydro-dipped in a rainbow."

The challenges included a cargo net, gym equipment, bottle flip, the floor is lava, through the playground, funny walk, and making a teacher laugh.

"We also had other challenges such as climbing over the gate, balance apparatus, get the swiss ball from one end of the mat to the other while all team members must touch it, and a tyre run. It was a wonderful day, and all the kids enjoyed it."