Ella Matthews (12) with her chicken Whero. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Kaponga Primary School students brought their animal companions to school today.

From cats, dogs, rabbits, chickens, lambs, calves, and even a few frogs, the school had a wide range of animals for the school's annual Pet Day.

There was something for every animal, with small animals, calves, lambs and dog competitions.

Xzavier Campbell-Clark (9) brought three of his frogs to school for the small animals competition.

This was their first time entered in the competition and he enjoyed taking his amphibian friends to school.

Xzavier Campbell-Clark (9) brought his three frogs to school. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"I got them as a gift from my aunty. My frogs are called Gizmo, Preston, and Selena Gofrog. To look after them I have to spray them with water and also keep them warm with a heat lamp. I have to make sure they're not too wet or dry. They're pretty cool pets to have. I feed them white moths in the hotter months and mealworms in the colder months."

The frogs weren't the only animals Xzavier brought to school, also bringing his calf Ginger Kisses who is 10 weeks old. Ginger Kisses spent the day hanging out with Betty (11 weeks) owned by Levi Christensen (11) and Milly (10 weeks) owned by Levi's brother Jake.

Levi says the calves are all from the same farm.

From left: Levi Christensen (11) with his calf Betty, his brother Jake with Milly the calf and Ginger Kisses, the 10-week-old calf. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"We've done a lot of work with them. We brush them every day, feed them and give them plenty of cuddles. We also walk them as well. We've been so excited to bring our calves to school."

Gizmo, Preston and Selena Gofrog were joined by Whero the chicken in the small animal competition. Whero is owned by Ella Matthews (12).

"I chose the name Whero because it was perfect for her. She is the perfect dark red colour. She likes being held and walked around the house until she falls asleep. She also loves other small animals so it made sense to bring her here."

Ronin Symes (12) with Stormy the cat. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Whero had plenty of company, with Talooa and Atticus the jersey wool bunnies and Stormy the cat.

The bunnies are owned by Harper Downs (12) who says they have different personalities.

"They're very cute. I got them at the start of the year. Atticus likes to pick things up and Talooa lies to run around."

Harper Downs with Talooa the bunny. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stormy was a stray rescued by Ronin Symes (12).

"She fits right in with the family. She's seven months old now and my two other cats love her. She's a very cuddly cat that sleeps curled up on my shoulder at night and she also loves water which is very unusual for a cat."

The dogs, calves, and lambs enjoyed the sunshine with their competitions taking place outside.

Zoe Hammond (11) and her English cocker spaniel Jaxx enjoyed the afternoon sun. Zoe says Jaxx is 11 months old and likes to spend his time inside.

Zoe Hammond (11) with Jaxx. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"However he does like running around with his buddies."

It wasn't just the animals that had fun on the day, with pupils displaying their artwork creations in the school hall.

The junior and senior students each made origami, a wind chime, and a bird feeder or bug farm for the arts competition.

Kadin Matthews (9) made his wind chime using an old jar lid and rocks. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Kadin Matthews (9) used an old jar lid and rocks to create his wind chime.

"We had to use recycled items. I thought the rocks would make a cool sound."

Principal Shane Downs says there was plenty of fun to be had, with a bouncy castle, lawn games, and other challenges set up for the pupils.

"We also had Ferns Inu Waka there to help people with their coffee needs. It was such a fun day. Pet Day is a long-standing tradition at Kaponga Primary School. The kids work so hard to get their pets ready and to create crafts for the event."

A highlight was the Cow Judging Cup, he says.

There was also a bake sale running on the day. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"It gets pupils involved. A local farmer explains what to look for in a show cow and the pupils take that knowledge and judge other calves. At the end, the farmer reads their scores and comments and then uses that to find the winner."

He says the day went well and was happy to see the community come along to the event.

"We all had a lot of fun."