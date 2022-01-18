From left: Ian Taylor, Leanne Baillie, Gary Anderson and Kairo in the sidecar, Calvey Farquhar, Aaron Wells and Chris Heath.

Vehicles of all makes and models are rolling into Kaponga Primary School next month.

Calvey Farquhar, alongside school staff, has organised the second Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hardpark event. The event is a fundraiser for the school.

"Originally the event was supposed to be held in November 2021 along with the Kaponga Fireworks Festivity. The event had to be rescheduled due to Covid.

"The PTA decided to pull the plug on the community night, but because I had organised so much for the Hardpark the best decision was to reschedule for another date in 2022."

Calvey expects a number of vehicles to register for the event.

"In 2020 I had about 64 cars turn up to the Hardpark. We had hundreds of people come through the gate for the community gala. I also did a small event for friends at the Rawhitiroa Primary Gala with about 30 cars, so this year I plan to go bigger and better. Without the combined gala I have more space for vehicles to help raise money for the school."

People can enter the Hardpark for $10 per vehicle.

"All makes and models are welcome. It's $5 extra to enter the new sound off competition, but all vehicles must be entered in the Hardpark to be able to enter it."

He says the community has jumped on board to support the event.

"Gary Preston from Preston Engineering kindly sponsored the event for the second year, giving him the naming rights to the event.

"We have also had a massive response from other local Taranaki businesses, like Tool Hire Taranaki, Auto City Hāwera, Waitara Tyre Services and Cherished Treasures in Stratford who have donated some awesome prizes for the event."

There are also trophies up for grabs for peoples choice awards and the all-new engine sound off competition, where contestants compete to see who has the loudest engine.

He says there will be plenty of food for people to choose from as they look at the vehicles.

"Ferns Kai Waka has also jumped in and sponsored the Mega Mayhem Lolly scramble for the kids, there will also be a car-themed colouring comp for the kids to win some prizes.

"Ferns will also be there in their Kai Waka and their Ferns Inu Waka, serving up their beautiful kai and desserts. The Kaponga Softball Club serving up a beautiful barbeque to help raise funds for the club."

He says Kaponga Primary School pupil Joshua Sullivan will be playing live music.

"He's an amazing drummer and always good to listen to."

Calvey says the safety of the community is paramount.

"All entrants and spectators must produce a My Vaccine passport. There will be sign-in sheets and mask-wearing is recommended."

The Details:

What: Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hardpark.

When: February 19, from 10am to 2pm.

Cost: A gold coin donation for entry.

To enter a vehicle, contact Calvey on 0278453799.