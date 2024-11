Te Paepae o Aotea 2024 Taupaenui Dux Kaia Silva (centre) with second in Year 13 Emilia Scott (right) and third Rosanna Wills.

Te Paepae o Aotea 2024 Taupaenui Dux Kaia Silva (centre) with second in Year 13 Emilia Scott (right) and third Rosanna Wills.

Te Paepae o Aotea celebrated its top students at the school’s senior prizegiving on Wednesday, October 30.

Kaia Silva, 17, was awarded Taupaenui Dux. She said it was an honour to receive the award.

“I was incredibly nervous leading up to it and while I had confidence in myself, it wasn’t until they read my name that I could breathe a sigh of relief and happiness.”

She said she had always strived to do her best.

“However, it wasn’t until the end of last year that dux felt like an achievable goal. When looking at it from a Year 10 or even 11 point of view, it seems more like an unobtainable fantasy. This year I felt it was within my reach and worked incredibly hard to get myself to this point.”