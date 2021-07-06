Jones Cup: Students have a fun day of playing sports

The Jones Cup was held on Thursday July 1.
Pupils from Rawhitroa, Midhirst, Pembroke, Ngaere, Marco, Huiakama, Makahu and Toko Schools competed in netball or rugby for the trophies.
Toko School principal says the Jones Cup is about participation.
"It's about the children having a go. We hold a number of events for the schools throughout the year. It's great as the pupils are meeting kids from other schools and building connections."
Results:
Year 5 and 6 Rugby: Toko Highlanders
Year 5 and 6 Netball: Ngaere Jet Planes
Year 7 and 8 Rugby: Ngaere Crunchies
Year 7 and 8 Netball: Toko Stars