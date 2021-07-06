Jones Cup: Students have a fun day of playing sports

Isla Betteridge (9) from Midhirst School getting ready to pass the ball.

The Jones Cup was held on Thursday July 1.

Pupils from Rawhitroa, Midhirst, Pembroke, Ngaere, Marco, Huiakama, Makahu and Toko Schools competed in netball or rugby for the trophies.

Toko School pupils enjoyed playing rugby. From left: Euan Grieve (10), Jarrad Gooch (11), Oli Wisnewski (11), Jet Hale (10), Sam Campny (9).

Toko School principal says the Jones Cup is about participation.

Toby Rabone (9) from Marco School scored a try.

"It's about the children having a go. We hold a number of events for the schools throughout the year. It's great as the pupils are meeting kids from other schools and building connections."

London Oxenham (10) in the centre position for Ngaere School.

Results:

Year 5 and 6 Rugby: Toko Highlanders

Year 5 and 6 Netball: Ngaere Jet Planes

Year 7 and 8 Rugby: Ngaere Crunchies

Year 7 and 8 Netball: Toko Stars