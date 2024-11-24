The Toi Foundation Carols by Candlelight event is returning to Pukekura Park's Hatchery Lawn on Sunday, December 8. Pictured here is the Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Band performing at the 2022 event.

An evening singing Christmas carols at a New Plymouth park will bring festive cheer.

The Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Band was busy practising and rehearsing several songs for the return of the Toi Foundation Carols by Candlelight event at Pukekura Park’s Hatchery Lawn in December, New Plymouth Brass Band chairwoman Amanda Bolland said.

“We will perform all the traditional carols such as Silent Night, Jingle Bells and of course, We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The event, supported by The Hits,was a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, said Bolland, with families invited to spend an evening singing their favourite carols illuminated by candlelight.

“We have a nice interactive event that provides an intimate experience. Having the candles sets the scene.”