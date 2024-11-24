Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Join the festive cheer at New Plymouth’s Carols by Candlelight event in December

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
The Toi Foundation Carols by Candlelight event is returning to Pukekura Park's Hatchery Lawn on Sunday, December 8. Pictured here is the Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Band performing at the 2022 event.

The Toi Foundation Carols by Candlelight event is returning to Pukekura Park's Hatchery Lawn on Sunday, December 8. Pictured here is the Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Band performing at the 2022 event.

An evening singing Christmas carols at a New Plymouth park will bring festive cheer.

The Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Band was busy practising and rehearsing several songs for the return of the Toi Foundation Carols by Candlelight event at Pukekura Park’s Hatchery Lawn in December, New Plymouth Brass Band chairwoman Amanda Bolland said.

“We will perform all the traditional carols such as Silent Night, Jingle Bells and of course, We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The event, supported by The Hits,was a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, said Bolland, with families invited to spend an evening singing their favourite carols illuminated by candlelight.

“We have a nice interactive event that provides an intimate experience. Having the candles sets the scene.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bolland, who is also the event organiser, said the band was looking forward to the event’s return after it was cancelled last year due to weather.

“The band and singers are looking forward to this year’s event, especially after being rained out last year.”

The band will be joined on stage by Shaun Campbell, of Hāwera, and Ann Stewart, of New Plymouth.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They were meant to perform at last year’s event, so we’ve invited them back this year. Both of them are amazing performers, so it’ll be great to hear them live.”

Broadcaster Phil Quinney would host the event, she said.

“He’s been involved with this event for a long time. He will bring the kids up for the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which is always popular. Phil is a big part of the tradition and is really great at making the event such a success.”

With candles and songbooks provided, Bolland said all families needed to bring were their singing voices.

“They could also bring a picnic or some snacks to enjoy while they listen to the carols. A songbook, candle holder and a candle are all provided. We ask that songbooks and candle holders are returned to us so they can be recycled and used for the following events.”

The Details

What: Toi Foundation Carols by Candlelight

When: Sunday, December 8, 8pm start

Where: Pukekura Park’s Hatchery Lawn

Cost: Gold coin donation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press