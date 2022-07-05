The new pool is due to be completed within the next couple of months. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford's new pool will have a bilingual name, combining a te reo Māori name gifted to the community by local iwi, alongside an English name.

The facility, due to be completed within the next eight weeks, is set to be called Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, after elected members voted in favour of adopting that name at last week's Policy and Services meeting.

Gifted by Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine, and Ngāti Maru iwi, the name Wai o Rua directly translates to 'water of Rua', community services director Kate Whareaitu said at the meeting.

She said Rua acknowledged two local tupuna - Rua Taranaki and Ruaputahanga.

Whakaahurangi, the te reo Māori name of the district, means to look upon the stars and comes from the story of Ruaputahanga laying down to rest near where the Kopuatama Cemetery now is, and gazing up to the stars above.

Kate said Rua also means two, and along with the two tupuna, the word two also related to the two water ways the community draws water from - the Konini Stream and the Pātea River.

The name Wai o Rua also lent itself nicely to the actual design of the pool she said, with the two peak shaped windows on the north side of the facility enabling users to both look towards the mountain and also gaze upon the stars.

"Iwi feel the name is inclusive, easy to say and remember, as well as being playful."

Iwi had offered this name in preference to a longer name, she said, as it was appropriate for a facility that would be used for education, competition and health purposes as well as fun.

Elected members voted 10-1 in favour of adopting the name at the meeting, a decision that will be formally adopted at next Tuesday's ordinary meeting of council.

Rural councillor Rick Coplestone voted against the name, saying he would like to hear from "the next generation" for naming ideas, as it was them the pool was being built for.

"I would like to see every Stratford school to suggest a name for it, they are the ones who are going to use it. The name is nice, but there is too much ambiguity in it."

He'd googled the name Wai o Rua, he said.

"I looked it up and Wai o Rua has a bunch of different meanings across the country, including a mental health service in Hawke's Bay."

Councillor Min McKay advised against relying on the internet to understand the name.

"It's not about a direct translation, it's about the story behind it."

She "really loved" the name and the story behind it, she said.

Councillor John Sandford asked about the order of the name.

"The way it is written here, is that how it will appear on the building?"

"The preference is te reo Māori before the English, that is seen as best practice," said Kate Whareaitu.

"I personally think it should be the Stratford Aquatic Centre, then the Māori name underneath, that's my view," John said.

It was also a view he heard frequently from constituents at times, he added.

Councillor Peter Dalziel spoke in favour of the name.

"Congratulations to all involved in this process. It's an excellent name, easy to say, short, I'm all for it."

Councillor Jono Erwood was also in favour of the new name.

"The story is our story, and I am happy to support it."

It would also be "an insult" to reject the name after asking iwi for their input, he said.

Deputy mayor Alan Jamieson said he liked the name.

"But am happy to go out to the community for their input. I would like to see it put out for discussion."

Mayor Neil Volzke said he was in favour of adopting the name.

It had a clear and relevant meaning, he said, and was also easy to read, say and spell.

"I love the story behind it. It's fantastic."

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council