She said Topping had spoken about wanting to enter the Auckland marathon.

“Ivy wanted to do something to support Ozanam House and Taranaki Hospice. We as a family decided to do this for her and to give back to two charitable organisations that helped Ivy and all of us in a difficult time.”

Ivy Topping's family members will run the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon in her memory. Photo / Rapley Photography + Media

Topping moved to New Zealand in 1969, working as a teacher at Waitara High School while coaching netball teams there and at Manukorihi Intermediate. During this time she adopted Rapley and her three siblings, Carron, David and Anita, after their parents died, Rapley said.

“My dad is Ivy’s brother and after he and my mum passed away when we were quite young, Ivy travelled to the Isle of Man, where we lived, and picked us up to come and live with her in New Zealand. She gave us a real gift of keeping us together and the life she provided us with was amazing.”

Topping helped form the Waitara-based Tysons club in 1989 and a year later, was appointed as a New Zealand Netball coaching officer. A decade later she moved into a coach development role, working there until she retired in 2011.

It makes sense the family is doing something sporty to remember Topping, said Rapley.

“Our mum was passionate about sport, and we believe that taking on this challenge together is a fitting tribute to her. She had a real gift for coaching and sharing knowledge. She loved coaching right up to the day she passed.”

Topping received a Netball Taranaki Service Award in 2000 followed by a Netball New Zealand Service Award in 2011 for her dedication to the sport.

“I bet there are a lot of coaches and players out there she made an impression on.”

Ava, Gina, Dave (Ivy's son) and Jessica Topping wear the shirts created by the Topping family for the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon. Photo / Rapley Photography + Media

Rapley said that love of sport was given to Topley’s children and grandchildren.

“We’re are a very sporting family. We love netball, rugby, soccer, all the sports, really.”

She said running the marathon for Topping is a great way to give back, with Rapley setting up a Givealittle page for people to donate to, with funds raised split between Ozanam House and Taranaki Hospice.

“Both these organisations rely heavily on donations to keep operating. We’re trying hard to raise money for them as we want them to keep going and continue the great work they do. These charities do so much more than people think. They have wraparound services for the patients and their families. The care and love they showed us was amazing and they came into our tight little family.”

As of October 17, the Givealittle page had raised $2470.

“We’re so thankful to those who have donated and will donate. We want to raise funds and awareness for these two organisations so other families can experience the kindness, love and care that Ivy did.”

With less than a month to go until the marathon, Rapley said the family is all busy training.

“Some of us are doing 5km, 11km, the half-marathon or the full length. It’s been quite hard and emotional but we’re all so happy we’re doing this.”

To donate, visit Givealittle