Ashley Lewellen from Sedro-Woolley, Washington, will race in the Can-Am Minisprint Tour Down Under series.

Four mini-sprint drivers from America and Canada are ready to compete on New Zealand tracks.

From February 22, the four drivers will be in the country for two weeks to compete in the Can-Am Minisprint Tour Down Under series with scheduled races in Stratford, Whanganui and Palmerston North.

Julie Williams says she and her partner, Stratford driver Jonno Noonan, are excited to welcome the drivers to their home track on March 8-9.

Jonno Noonan racing at Stratford Speedway. Photo / Cookies Photography

“It’s going to be a great time. We hope everyone comes and supports these drivers.”

She says a trip similar to this one happened over two decades ago.

“Stratford driver Graeme Sutton was racing in Marysville, California, years ago and he got to know some drivers. He invited one of the drivers to New Zealand and 25 years ago, something similar happened.”

Driver Luke Didiuk and his wife Lisa from Whonnock, British Columbia, Canada, are in the group coming to New Zealand. Luke says the trip is special as Lisa’s father was one of the drivers who came to New Zealand for the trip 25 years ago.

“We are ready to get down there to meet everyone. Seems like an awesome family, and can’t thank everyone enough for the opportunity.”

Joining Luke on this trip are Geoff Needham from Sedro-Woolley, Washington, Ashley Lewellen also from Sedro-Woolley and Steven Hendrickson from Bellingham, Washington. Chantel Kopplin from Vancouver, Canada, is also making the trip over to watch the drivers in action.

Steven Hendrickson is looking forward to racing in New Zealand.

Steven, who was crowned the 1200 mini-sprint champion at the Deming Speedway Washington, says he can’t wait to see more of the country.

“I’m an avid fisherman and love the outdoors and can’t wait to experience the outdoors and the beautiful landscape New Zealand has to offer.”

Ashley also can’t wait to see the scenery and says it will be made better with her mum, Mandy Lewellen, coming along as well.

“I’m most looking forward to the views, the food and checking out different dirt tracks. Getting to explore with my friends and my mom is something special. 2017 was my last year racing in a full-sized sprint car. In 2018 I moved a few cities away from my hometown and started my career as a flight attendant. The last two years I’ve been working as a track side reporter for different tracks and events so it’ll be good to go racing again.”

Geoff says he can’t wait to experience new tracks.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait for this all to play out.”

The drivers will be staying with local mini-sprint drivers around the Taranaki area, and Julie says they hope to show them around Taranaki while they are here.

The cars are being supplied by local mini-sprint drivers. To cover the cost of running the cars, Taranaki Speedway racers have been busy fundraising.

“Some of the fundraisers we have done are a sausage sizzle at Bunnings Hāwera, a raffle at Stratford Speedway and another raffle for four cubes of firewood.”

Julie says she is still looking for more sponsors.

“If any local businesses would like to help us out, we would appreciate the support. Depending on how much they donate, sponsors get a logo on the outfits or cars.”

For more details about sponsorship, contact Julie 0274177542 or Jonno 0276317079.








