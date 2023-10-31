Amy Lou will be at this year's New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

New Plymouth is set to be buzzing later this month - with the hum of tattoo needles that is.

Tattoo artists from around the globe will be in the region and ready to show off their skills and artwork at the 11th annual New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival taking place near the end of November.

Organiser Brent Taylor says more than 250 artists will be at the festival, with a good mix of local and international talent.

“We’re back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic. We’ve secured a great line-up of artists both homegrown and from around the world. We have people travelling from France, Italy, America, Asia, England and Australia to come and tattoo at the festival.”

He says there will be a mix of tattooing styles at the event.

“Ranging from traditional to colour work and realism, all of the artists are talented. It’s going to be a good event.”

Many of the artists are returning after a year or more away.

“Australian tattooer Matt Curzon is returning for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. A lot of the line-up are people who haven’t been to the festival for a few years. It’s good to have them all back.”

Whether there to get a tattoo, or simply to watch others get some great new ink, everyone can also enjoy some impressive entertainment from popular street performer Koza Kaos, says Brent.

“He was at the festival for the first time last year and he was that popular we’ve asked him back. He does a lot of crazy tricks like juggling knives while climbing ladders. What he does is very impressive and I’m sure people will be very entertained.”

That’s not the only entertainment served up, with FMX and BMX shows running on both days and stall holders and food trucks at the venue offering a chance for people to get some great food and enjoy some retail therapy as well.

Brent says there will also be plenty of musical entertainment with Summer Thieves performing on the Saturday night. They will be supported by Stratford band Broke, and Eden Ivory from New Plymouth.

“We try to support our local homegrown talent and it’s good we have secured a few local bands. The Gatekeepers and Bulletbelt will also be performing during the day and Auckland DJ Dan Aux will be playing a set both nights in the bar area.”

He says the event is both affordable and family-friendly.

“Sunday is the quieter day which is the perfect day to take the kids. For just $30 per adult and children under 14 free it really is an affordable day out.”

The Details

What: New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 25-26. Both days start 11am

Where: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth.

Tickets: Ticketek.

Giveaway: The Stratford Press has one double pass to giveaway. To enter, email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with your name, contact number and tattoo festival in the subject line. Entries close November 15.











