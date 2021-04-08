Instore and online nominations are now open for WITT Top Shop Awards

Nominations for the WITT Top Shop awards are now open

Covid-19 put a stop to WITT Top Shop last year but the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of Taranaki's premier Customer Service Excellence competition.

In store and online nominations at taranakitopshop.co.nz are now open until midday on Monday May 3.

With the drive to go local, WITT Top Shop is the perfect opportunity for the public to nominate businesses throughout Taranaki that provide excellence in customer service.

The eight categories are : Large Format, Lifestyle and Leisure, Automotive, Health and Beauty, Specialty Store, Food and Beverage, Fashion, Footwear and Accessories and Accessibility.

The 10 businesses with the most nominations in each category are then mystery judged.

All category winners, North, Central and South regional winners and the Supreme winner will be announced at the awards evening on Saturday, June 12.

Anyone who makes a nomination will also be in the draw to win a $150 food and beverage voucher from The Devon Hotel.