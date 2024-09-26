Planning for the centre, which will be built on council-owned land adjoining Joe Gibbs Reserve alongside the Kurapete Stream, is “well advanced” said Davies.

“For several months now New Plymouth architect Brady Gibbons of Gibbons Architects has been creating a building concept that closely follows Pukerangiora’s cultural narrative surrounding te noninga o Hakuturi.”

In the Māori kōrero, Rata felled a tree to build a waka, but he failed to offer prayers to Tane the lord of the forest, so that night the Hakuturi repaired the tree and stood it upright again. Rata expressed remorse and pleaded forgiveness, and in response, the Hakuturi felled a tree themselves and carved a waka for him.

“Brady Gibbons’ building design suggests a long and lean facility that will lie lightly on the landscape, indicative of the trunk of the tree that Rata attempted to fell to make his waka. The centre will comprise a simple but robust series of pole shed-type structures linked with covered walkways. This will allow development of te noninga o Hakuturi to be staged if necessary, as costs and funding permit.”

Alongside the building project, New Plymouth District Council will restore part of the property into wetland and native bush area featuring a wide range of native plant species. Inglewood’s public walkway network will be expanded so it leads walkers through it and the centre will be on a rise overlooking the wetland and native bush, said Davies.

“We’re really proud to be regenerating this reserve into a habitat for native birds and insects, at the same time as East Taranaki Environment Collective and Pukerangiora are developing a centre to enhance biodiversity across the region.”

East Taranaki Environment Collective chair Rob Maetzig said that as part of research into the need for a Taranaki Environment Centre, the region’s conservation groups were surveyed to establish their support or otherwise.

This research confirmed a lot of interest from respondents to use these facilities, either as a permanent base or for workshop and/or boardroom facilities as required.

“Te noninga o Hakuturi will be a place where the conservation community can come together to share overheads, resources, expertise and knowledge. A place where volunteers can come together to contribute and share their skills. A place where the Taranaki community and visitors can learn about the important mahi happening within our region to protect and restore the biodiversity for our future generations.

“We are convinced this facility will benefit our whole community and enhance the visitor experience through cultural narratives.”