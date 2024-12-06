The winner of best bike, Australian, American, Continental, British, Hotrod, Japanese and Rotary president’s choice will receive a certificate and a Prezzy card.
There will also be a lucky draw, where one exhibitor will win a $250 Prezzy card.
“As always people need to stick around for the prizegiving at 2pm.”
Each year the Inglewood Rotary Club runs its annual Charity Car Show, raising funds for community organisations and projects.
O’Dowd said this year the beneficiaries are educational services.
“The funds will go to Conductive Education Taranaki Trust, Life Education Trust and the Inglewood Play Centre. We’re focused on the youth and children this year.”
The event’s main sponsor, CSR – Custom Street Rides, will have a display of their finished vehicles and with plenty of entertainment and food, O’Dowd said it will be a great family fun day out.
“We’ll have coffee and icecream trucks and the Inglewood Young Farmers will be helping to run the barbecue.”
Details:
What: Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show
When: Sunday, January 26, exhibitors arrive from 9am, open to public 10.30am-2.30pm and prizegiving starts at 2pm
Where: Inglewood High School, Cost: $5 for people over 15, under 15 free. $5 for an exhibitor, including driver and navigator.