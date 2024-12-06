The Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show returns to town in January.

The Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show is rolling into town next month and event organiser Gloria O’Dowd says it is going to be a good one.

“We’re expecting another good year of about 450 vehicles.”

O’Dowd said the event, now in its 29th year, invites people to display their prized vehicles.

“We invite people to come along and show off their vehicles.”

The event will have eight categories for people to win prizes.