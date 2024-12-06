Advertisement
Inglewood Rotary Club Car Show to feature 450 vehicles and prizes

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
The Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show returns to town in January.

The Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show is rolling into town next month and event organiser Gloria O’Dowd says it is going to be a good one.

“We’re expecting another good year of about 450 vehicles.”

O’Dowd said the event, now in its 29th year, invites people to display their prized vehicles.

“We invite people to come along and show off their vehicles.”

The event will have eight categories for people to win prizes.

The winner of best bike, Australian, American, Continental, British, Hotrod, Japanese and Rotary president’s choice will receive a certificate and a Prezzy card.

There will also be a lucky draw, where one exhibitor will win a $250 Prezzy card.

“As always people need to stick around for the prizegiving at 2pm.”

Each year the Inglewood Rotary Club runs its annual Charity Car Show, raising funds for community organisations and projects.

O’Dowd said this year the beneficiaries are educational services.

“The funds will go to Conductive Education Taranaki Trust, Life Education Trust and the Inglewood Play Centre. We’re focused on the youth and children this year.”

The event’s main sponsor, CSR – Custom Street Rides, will have a display of their finished vehicles and with plenty of entertainment and food, O’Dowd said it will be a great family fun day out.

“We’ll have coffee and icecream trucks and the Inglewood Young Farmers will be helping to run the barbecue.”

Details:

What: Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show

When: Sunday, January 26, exhibitors arrive from 9am, open to public 10.30am-2.30pm and prizegiving starts at 2pm

Where: Inglewood High School, Cost: $5 for people over 15, under 15 free. $5 for an exhibitor, including driver and navigator.

