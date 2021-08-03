Inglewood mini-putt course ready for tee off

The course is open to the public from August 22. Photo/ Supplied

Inglewood's mini-putt course is ready for tee off.

Inglewood Mini Golf Charitable Trust chairman Graham Robinson says the course will be open at the end of the month.

"It's very exciting that it's going to be open to the public."

The $400,000 project was announced in 2017. It is funded by a number of community groups, organisations and businesses.

"I'm a member of the Inglewood Lions Club and we had the idea to provide something exciting for people to do in town. The trust was then formed to handle construction, fundraising and to run the complex."

An official open day for the course takes place August, Saturday 21.

"This is by invite only for all our helpers, sponsors, funders, and supporters so they can see the finished product. They'll have time to look around and grab a putter and have a go at the course. We appreciate those who have supported this project as we couldn't have done it without them."

He says the mini-putt course has had a lot of interest from the community.

"I've received many phone calls about when the course will be open because people want to play and I'm happy to say the public gets their first look at the end of the month."

"I'm expecting we're going to be quite busy on the open day and I'm hoping the public enjoys the facility."

The course will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all public holidays and school holidays from 10am to 5pm. The venue is also available for private hire out of normal hours.

The mini-putt course will be great for both Inglewood and the Taranaki region, he says.

"It's covered so it's something people can play in the rain as well. It's very exciting that we're close to being open for the public."

■ For more information visit the Inglewood Mini Golf Facebook page.