Inglewood Lions Maize Maze: Fright night trail to raise funds for charities

The Inglewood Lions Club Maize Maze Fright Night Trail takes place this month. Photo/ Supplied

There will be a scare at every twist and turn for those who dare enter the Inglewood Lions Maize Maze Fright Night Trail.

Inglewood Lions Club maize maze chairman James Oakes says this will be the first fright night trail event.

"We've run fright nights in the past but this is the first event that has a set path for people to walk. At the other events it was like a free for all with no set direction. We wanted to try something different this year."

He says everyone who enters the maze will be in for a "good" scare.

"We will have scare actors set up around the maze. We have different effects to try to make use of every single sense like visuals and sounds. I've been a scarer in the maze before, it was very fun."

James says this wouldn't be possible without the support of the volunteers.

"Each year we have amazing volunteers who give it their all. They get all dressed up in costumes. They love doing it."

James says proceeds from the fright night trail will be split between three charities nominated by the public.

"On February 6 we will set up a poll on our Facebook page. The money will be split by percentage of vote between the three selected charities. For example if they get 70 per cent of the vote, they get 70 per cent of the proceeds."

He encourages people to give the event a go.

"It's all about helping great local charities."

■ Inglewood Lions Maize Maze Fright Night Trail: Friday February 12 7pm-11pm. Adults $15 and under-15s $10. After 9pm under-15s need to be accompanied by an adult.