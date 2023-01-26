The Inglewood Lions Club maize maze is open on weekends this season.

The Inglewood Lions Club maize maze is open on weekends this season.

In its first two weekends open at a new venue, the Inglewood Lions Club maize maze has attracted nearly 1000 visitors.

Lions Club committee member Dwayne Schimanski says the maze first opened for the season on January 15, and has been open each weekend since.

“We had 750 visitors to our maze after our third day open the following weekend. We had over 200 visitors on our first day open, and the weekend after we welcomed over 450 people through the gates.”

He says there has been a great response to the maze’s new venue.

“We used to have our maze in Egmont Village, but it’s now located in the back of Inglewood.”

He says the club hopes to keep the maze open until Easter.

“However, it all depends on the maze crops.”

The popular Fright Night event is back this year, and while Dwayne says a date hasn’t officially been confirmed, he’s already on the lookout for scarers.

“We usually plan 12 months before the event on how we can improve our Fright Night and make it bigger and better. We‘re thinking of adding mist, spotlights, some scaffolding and so much more.”

There are usually 30 scarers on the night, but this year, with the change of venue, Dwayne says they’ll need more.

“This venue is bigger so we’ll need more scarers to fill it. We provide costumes, props and makeup, so all we need is someone who fancies giving people a good scare with a great team who can have a laugh. We’re needing a few volunteers this year, and we’re so thankful to the people who have put their hands up to help already.”

He says the Inglewood Lions Club are thankful to the community and sponsors who support the maize maze.

“The proceeds from the maze go back into community events for Inglewood and Taranaki, so the people who support us are also supporting the region they live in.”

For more information on becoming a scarer, message Dwayne on 027 886 5933. For more information on the fright night, check the Inglewood Lions Club Facebook page.