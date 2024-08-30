Advertisement
Inglewood Library’s centenary: A hub of community activities for 100 years

The Inglewood Library celebrates is 100th birthday on Saturday, September 7.

Inglewood is gearing up to mark a golden milestone with a gathering to celebrate the library’s centenary.

One of New Plymouth District Council’s five community libraries, Inglewood Library opened in the Municipal and Library Building on Rata St in September 1924.

At the time, the building was home to the library, a reading room, and the Town Clerk’s Office and Council Chamber. Today, the Inglewood Library operates from the same building on Rata St.

NPDC Puke Ariki libraries manager Angela Jowitt said while the range of services and activities available at libraries in the 21st Century has expanded significantly, what hasn’t changed is the vital role libraries play in local communities.

“Inglewood Library has been at the heart of the Inglewood community for 100 years and continues to support the wide range of resident’s activities from garden festival photography competitions to art from local schools to reading recommendations and more.”

She said libraries are a place where people come together.

“They can take advantage of the range of programming we offer to inspire, excite and educate.”

She said the celebrations are also a chance to recognise the fabulous staff who have worked at the library over the years and had “celebrity status” in Inglewood, contributing to the library’s success.

These days, the library is still a haven to find a good read, but people can also stop by to use the free internet and computers, pick up an item on loan from New Zealand National Libraries or from one of the district’s other libraries, take part in a free school holiday programme, or get tech help, said Jowitt

There is also a photocopying and scanning service and as an NPDC service centre, locals can pay dog registration or rates or access council information.

Inglewood Library is located at 46 Rata St and open daily except Sunday.

The details:

What: Inglewood Library 100th birthday celebration

When: Saturday, September 7 10.30am

Other: Free entry, come enjoy a slice of birthday cake


