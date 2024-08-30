The Inglewood Library celebrates is 100th birthday on Saturday, September 7.

Inglewood is gearing up to mark a golden milestone with a gathering to celebrate the library’s centenary.

One of New Plymouth District Council’s five community libraries, Inglewood Library opened in the Municipal and Library Building on Rata St in September 1924.

At the time, the building was home to the library, a reading room, and the Town Clerk’s Office and Council Chamber. Today, the Inglewood Library operates from the same building on Rata St.

NPDC Puke Ariki libraries manager Angela Jowitt said while the range of services and activities available at libraries in the 21st Century has expanded significantly, what hasn’t changed is the vital role libraries play in local communities.

“Inglewood Library has been at the heart of the Inglewood community for 100 years and continues to support the wide range of resident’s activities from garden festival photography competitions to art from local schools to reading recommendations and more.”