Anneka van Greevenbroek was Inglewood High School's Dux for 2023.

Inglewood High School students celebrated success at a recent prizegiving.

This year’s Dux is Anneka van Greevenbroek. Anneka, who was the 2023 head girl, says there was plenty of competition for the top award.

“I had a small inkling that I might get it, but there are quite a few high achievers in my year group. I knew it would be close and it could’ve been awarded to any of us.”

Anneka says she started working towards being named Dux last year.

“It was something that I had heard about and thought would be cool to go for.”

She says her favourite subject is chemistry.

“It comes naturally and helps me relate to other subjects. This can also be due to Mr Laurence, who understands and teaches the subject well.”

Anneka says she is thankful for the support from her teachers.

“My favourite teacher has to be Mr Haddon. However, a big shout-out has to be said to my dance teacher, Alison Patterson, who has taught me for the past 11 years and helped shape me into who I am today.”

She will attend Otago University next year.

“I will study for a Bachelor of Biomedical Science. My hall of residence is Carrington College. In the long term, I’m looking into a career surrounding genetics, with possible aspirations of being a genetic counsellor or a geneticist. I don’t have concrete plans, as this area of science is always evolving and expanding in many different ways.”

Anneka says she’s looking forward to the opportunities that will be available to her at university.

“It will be my first time in Dunedin, my first time living without my parents, and I’m the only one from Inglewood High School going to Otago. Which is all scary, but also exciting in the [sense I’ll] get to explore new things about myself and push my comfort zones.”

She is headed to Otago with three scholarships under her belt - the University of Otago Dux Scholarship, the University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship and the Priscilla Sandys-Wunsch Scholarship.

“I’m grateful to receive these.”

Her top tip for new students is to use the opportunities given to them.

“Inglewood High School has a module system as part of the junior curriculum. This helped me find the areas of learning I was good at and the areas I was passionate about. For example, I took a module in Year 10 about medical science. It was a subject I usually avoided due to a phobia surrounding blood and hospitals. But since I pushed myself outside of my comfort zone, I found something I was passionate about.”

The best all-round girl was Rhianna Chard.

Results

The Inglewood High School Board of Trustees prize for Dux, the University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship, the University of Otago Priscilla Sandys-Wunch Trust Scholarship, the University of Otago Dux Scholarship, the Library Prize, the Waitara Pharmacy Cup, the AICA Award for excellence in senior chemistry, the Rene Duncan Cup for senior biology, the Professor David Gauld fellowship for statistics, and the Russell Moir Memorial Prize for Year 13 science and mathematics: Anneka van Greevenbroek.

Proxime Accessit, the Higgs Cup for senior physics and a prize for arts and humanities: Felix MacKenzie.

Best all-round boy was Nicholas Pittwood.

Paul Adams Composition Award for Level 1 music: Kyle Andrews.

Sorensen Cup for industry and perseverance in Year 11: Emily Cook.

Alethea George Trophy for a student representative on the Board of Trustees: Destin Gallichan-Pearce.

Tracey Schreiber Memorial Prize for music: Alison Greenfield.

Rusty Groove Award (Richard Done Memorial Trophy) for senior musicianship: Grace Stachurski.

Zane Te Wiremu Jarvis Vocal Award: Erini Fruean.

Ensor Trophy for the most improved student in Year 12 digital technology: Quin Spranger.

Ann Marshall Memorial Cup for Year 12 hospitality and food technology: Conner Cowling.

Gateway Student of the Year: Travis Goble.

Nikorima Pirikahu Trophy for the Māori student showing the most leadership potential: Holly Karauna.

Inglewood Horticulture Society Prize for agriculture and horticulture: Regan Deans.

Tim Chadwick Memorial Trophy for excellence in Year 12 art: Charlote Wood.

Lex Butler Memorial Cup for Year 12 science: Alison Greenfield.

Rene Duncan Cup - Year 12 biotechnology trophy: Sarah Chambers, Trudy Boisen; Year 12 geography trophy: Ruby Gillanders.

Ashworth Cup for the best sportsman: Jamie Wills.

Jocelyn Barriball Cup for the best sportswoman: Monique Wieruszowski.

Corlett Cup for the best all-round boy in Year 12: Nicholas Pittwood.

Jamie Wills was recognised as 2023's best sportsman.

Caldwell Cup for best all-round girl in Year 12: Rhianna Chard.

Te Āwhinatia Terrill Cup: Jayden Curtis.

Carina George Award for senior art: Madison Baird.

Simon Raine Award for senior photography: James Brooker.

Janko Computers Award for the top Year 13 digital technology student: Daniel Zhou.

New Zealand Chefs’ Association Trophy for excellence in Year 13: Kara Costar.

Dudley Burrows Prize for senior history: Lily Wilson.

LA Alexander Trust Prize for senior agricultural and horticultural science: Cameron Chambers.

The Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award: Ethan Brocklehurst.

Inglewood High School's best sportswoman was Monique Wieruszowski.

Massey University Agriculture and Horticulture Scholarship: Connor Steele.

Franklyn Cup for senior public speaking and Professor David Gauld fellowship for mathematics: Tayla Hilton.

Awards for outstanding contribution to the life of the school: Cameron Chambers, Anneka van Greevenbroek and Tayla Hilton.

Fonseka Cup for the whānau performing arts competition: Kōkōwai whānau, Cameron Chambers and Anneka van Greevenbroek.

Okeroa Shield for the best whānau in all aspects of school activity: Kōkōwai whānau, Cameron Chambers and Anneka van Greevenbroek.

Merit awards for exceptional academic achievement in Year 13: Tayla Hilton and Daniel Zhou.