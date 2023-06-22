Inglewood High School student Monique Wieruszowski will represent the country later this year.

Inglewood High School student Monique Wieruszowski will represent New Zealand at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, later this year.

The 15-year-old qualified in April when she broke the 50m breaststroke record with a time of 30.67 seconds. In doing so she also broke her own record of 30.87 seconds which she set a week earlier at the New Zealand Opens.

She is currently fundraising to get to the junior worlds, with her school organising a golden day to help her with her efforts.

“They organised a gold coin donation golden day where people could wear a gold item with their uniform. They also sold some food in the canteen. I’m very thankful to my school for supporting me in my swimming journey.”

Monique trains eight times a week for two hours a session. The hard work has paid off with Monique breaking and setting New Zealand records.

“At the April New Zealand Opens I also broke the 100m New Zealand breaststroke records. I set a new time of 108.74.”

Her success doesn’t stop there. In 2022 she broke the age group record for the 100m and 50m breaststroke at Queensland Champs.

“I also broke the All Comers Record with a new time of 31.69 for the 50m breaststroke.”

That same year she received her first title in the 50m open category at the New Zealand Short Course competition.

Monique first started swimming competitively at 7 years old when she lived in South Africa.

“Breaststroke has been my favourite from the start. When I was 7 my coach Collette said I had a talent and should carry on, so I did.”

She moved to New Zealand in July 2016, spending two years in Auckland.

“I joined the Coast Swim Club up there. Three years later we moved to Inglewood and I joined the Aquabladz Swim Club.”

Sue Southgate and Donna Bouzaid coached her for three years. In November 2022 Mariano Garcia Nani became her coach. Mariano says Monique is enjoyable to teach.

“She is very open-minded and willing to work to get better.”

Monique says without the support of her coaches and mum Chris Wieruszowski, she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“Mum’s always driven me to my practices. Since I’m preparing for the worlds I train eight times a week for two hours each session. That’s a lot of time Mum has put into getting me to where I need to be.”

Chris says she’s proud of her daughter.

